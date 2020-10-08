Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.30. 5,149,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.5085154 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.72%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.