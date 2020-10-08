Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

NYSE:SHO opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

