Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $107,787.17 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Suretly has a total market cap of $107,787.17 and $2,573.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004202 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009183 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $520.04 or 0.04775142 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.