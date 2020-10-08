Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.40.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 2,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

