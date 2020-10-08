Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post $8.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $11.59 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $33.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.60 million to $41.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.68 million, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $46.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. 2,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

