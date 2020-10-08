SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 109 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.35. 795,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

