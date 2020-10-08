SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. Buys 4,629 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.31. 1,952,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.