Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $1.44 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00253073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.01523461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00155830 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

