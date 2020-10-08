SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

SWISS RE LTD/S stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,398. SWISS RE LTD/S has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

