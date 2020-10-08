Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 9,705 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,458. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Synopsys by 88.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Synopsys by 16.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,297 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $77,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 8.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

