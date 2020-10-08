System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 4.3%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44). 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 19,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and a P/E ratio of -62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.38.

System1 Group Company Profile (LON:SYS1)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive markets tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

