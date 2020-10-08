Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of TCMD opened at $39.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.96 million, a P/E ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.21.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 71.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

