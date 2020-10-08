Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the quarter. Teekay Lng Partners accounts for approximately 2.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.38% of Teekay Lng Partners worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,889,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 734,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,426,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGP traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 7,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Lng Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

