Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.00. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

In other Tenneco news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo acquired 5,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tenneco by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 31.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Tenneco by 14.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 27,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,502. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $545.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

