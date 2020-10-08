Terracoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $266.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $266.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,934.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.76 or 0.02146999 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00530130 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011430 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

