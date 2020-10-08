Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $15.63 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Cobinhood, IDAX and TDAX. Tether has a market cap of $15.63 billion and $38.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00252292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01522987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009257 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,025,579,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,607,368,421 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, IDCM, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, IDAX, UEX, TDAX, FCoin, LBank, Trade By Trade, Coinut, EXX, B2BX, ABCC, Bit-Z, Liqui, BigONE, Bittrex, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, DragonEX, BitMart, Cobinhood, Instant Bitex, QBTC, C2CX, BtcTurk, CoinEx, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, Kraken, BitForex, Exmo, CoinTiger, Iquant, Bibox, Sistemkoin, OKEx, Huobi, Kucoin, Gate.io, Kryptono, Binance, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

