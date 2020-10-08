Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. BofA Securities cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 5,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,666. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

