Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $253.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $260.30 million and the lowest is $247.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $272.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $979.17 million, with estimates ranging from $950.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 5,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

