Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $142,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.16. 59,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

