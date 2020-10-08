The European Investment Trust (LON:EUT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

The European Investment Trust Plc (LON:EUT)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 861 ($11.25). 24,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 50,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 866 ($11.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 865.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21.

The European Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:EUT)

The European Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of Continental European securities. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as basic materials, consumer goods, consumer services, financials, healthcare, industrials, oil and gas, technology, telecommunications, utilities, and cash and other assets.

