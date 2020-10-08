The Transfer Token (TTT) Market Cap Achieves $25.23 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $25.23 million and approximately $34,102.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00008758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a token. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,381,276 tokens. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

