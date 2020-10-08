Thisoption (TONS) Achieves Market Cap of $218,415.22

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00009055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $218,415.22 and $105,325.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,362 tokens. Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

Thisoption can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

