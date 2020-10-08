Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) Trading Down 3.4%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (OTCMKTS:THBRU) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intend to identify businesses in the financial services industry, including asset and wealth management, lending and leasing, and businesses providing financial technological services to, or operating in, the financial services industry.

