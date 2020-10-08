THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.80. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post 20.99 EPS for the current year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

