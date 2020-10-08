Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

TVTY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 3,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,940. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

