TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 120,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

