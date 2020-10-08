Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 1,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

