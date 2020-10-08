Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.14.

TCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$0.65 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total transaction of C$31,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares in the company, valued at C$657,565.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,250.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,918. The firm has a market cap of $318.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

