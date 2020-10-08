TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid and OEX. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00252715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00086711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.01530381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00156497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009328 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Koinex, CoinEx, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Exmo, DDEX, BitFlip, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange, Allcoin, CoinExchange, CoinTiger, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Kryptono, Kucoin, Zebpay, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Binance, Bithumb, Braziliex, DragonEX, Upbit, OTCBTC, Liqui, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, Ovis, Mercatox, Neraex, CoinEgg, CoinBene, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, Tidex, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Rfinex, LBank, Sistemkoin, Tokenomy, Fatbtc, RightBTC, Cryptomate, OEX, IDCM, Cobinhood, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bitfinex, WazirX, Exrates, Hotbit, Liquid and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

