TrueChain (TRUE) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.12 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, CoinBene, DragonEX and HitBTC. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.12 million and $4.41 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

