Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 542.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 101,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.74. 96,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,636,280. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

