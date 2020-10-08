Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) were down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 4,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 18,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Get Tuanche alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuanche stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tuanche (NYSE:TC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Tuanche worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.