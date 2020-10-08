Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of TPB opened at $30.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $587.04 million, a PE ratio of 95.44 and a beta of 0.72. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

