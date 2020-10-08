Ubex Market Cap Reaches $933,216.59 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BitMart. Ubex has a total market cap of $933,216.59 and $416,309.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030696 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00879872 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitForex, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Bilaxy, BitMart, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

