Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,055.80).

ULE traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,110 ($27.57). The stock had a trading volume of 120,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,499. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,077.90. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Electronics will post 12158.9996459 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a GBX 54.60 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $39.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

