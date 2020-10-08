Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Hits $180,340.08

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Unify has a market capitalization of $180,340.08 and $1,410.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unify has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00434536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

