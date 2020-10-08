Unilever’s (UN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UN. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $60.89 on Monday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UN. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

