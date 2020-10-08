Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UMRX. Wedbush upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of UMRX stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.93.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. Research analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

