Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of UPLD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David May bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

