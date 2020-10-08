Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 1,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.