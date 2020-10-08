USD Coin Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OKEx, SouthXchange and Coinsuper. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $371.78 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.75 or 0.03216879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,776,480,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,653,747 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Crex24, Hotbit, Poloniex, Kucoin, FCoin, CPDAX, CoinEx, Korbit, Coinbase Pro and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

