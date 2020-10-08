USDK Price Up 0% This Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.65 million and $10.47 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00155755 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

