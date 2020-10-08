Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Usio in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Usio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Usio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Usio has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Usio had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 66.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

