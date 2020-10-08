Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services primarily in water depths and geographies. It operates ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups. The company’s offshore fleet includes drillships, semisubmersibles, jackups and deepwater managed units. Valaris plc, formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.06 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of VALPQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 2,603,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,807,657. Valaris has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 237.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

