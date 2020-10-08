Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Position Lessened by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.75. 8,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73.

