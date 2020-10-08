Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.2% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $194,454,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.15 and a 200 day moving average of $200.36. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

