Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 42,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.18. 231,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

