Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 103,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $164.66. 5,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.