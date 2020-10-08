Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.65. The stock had a trading volume of 129,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,890. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

