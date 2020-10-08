Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) (LON:VEN)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.01 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.01 ($1.36). Approximately 9,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.34).

The stock has a market cap of $16.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.82.

Ventus VCT Plc (VEN.L) Company Profile (LON:VEN)

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

